Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,168 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.2% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.70% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $884,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after buying an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after acquiring an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 427,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,964,000 after acquiring an additional 298,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,295,000 after acquiring an additional 255,690 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GS stock traded down $7.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.88. 865,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

