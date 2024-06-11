Putnam Investments LLC Buys 1,901,075 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,301,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901,075 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.34% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,329,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 24,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 264,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 74,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 165,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 90,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.17. 4,619,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,124,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $442.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.



