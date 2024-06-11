Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,741 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $359,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $18,374,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $3,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.91. 311,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,043. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $282.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

