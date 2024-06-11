Putnam Investments LLC Has $419.16 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,442 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PLDR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. 10,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,753. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $522.85 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $31.92.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.