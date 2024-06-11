Putnam Investments LLC Has $558.65 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $558,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

American International Group Trading Down 2.4 %

AIG traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.19. 1,476,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,755. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

