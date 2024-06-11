Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Synopsys worth $330,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

SNPS stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $577.10. The stock had a trading volume of 202,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,517. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $557.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.86.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

