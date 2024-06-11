Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,647,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,395 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $708,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,127,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,368,301. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $2,781,271.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at $185,472,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

