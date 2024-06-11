Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 168,038 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,038 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 3.67% of Eastman Chemical worth $391,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE EMN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $103.16. 384,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,409. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

