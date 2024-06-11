Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $36.10 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $313.38 million and $36.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.98 or 0.00004425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.77 or 0.05196904 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00046726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002302 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,188,182 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

