QUASA One Day Volume Reaches $975.30 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $231,213.26 and $975.30 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,839.56 or 0.99822550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00089684 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00175626 USD and is down -11.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $412.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars.

