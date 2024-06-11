ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.10 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 212% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and $51.81 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 216.1% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00115022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000118 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

