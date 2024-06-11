Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 103,761 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 295.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Teradata worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,451,000 after purchasing an additional 496,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 451,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teradata by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,489 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 7.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,330,000 after purchasing an additional 89,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Teradata Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE TDC traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

