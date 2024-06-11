Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 63,947 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Centene by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Centene by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.26. 2,570,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,182. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

