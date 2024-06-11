Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 82,723 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.67. 2,326,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.