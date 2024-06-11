Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 82,723 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.
Sempra Stock Performance
SRE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.67. 2,326,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.