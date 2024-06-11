Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.81. 109,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,994. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.96 and its 200-day moving average is $223.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

