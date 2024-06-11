Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $49.51 Million Stock Holdings in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 46.79% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $49,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACTV stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. 5,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,862. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

