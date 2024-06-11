Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 50,030 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 869,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,030 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Conduent worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Conduent by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Conduent by 113.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,813,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 393,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Conduent by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 33,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 1,410,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.53. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNDT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Noble Financial began coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

