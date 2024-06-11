Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Purchased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,041,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $141.74. 38,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -297.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.26.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

