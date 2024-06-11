Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,383 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $96,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,162,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $55,145,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of REGN traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,001.73. 250,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $949.97 and its 200-day moving average is $930.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $1,016.00. The company has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.86.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

