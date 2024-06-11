REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.58.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $675.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,156.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $837,900. 13.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.