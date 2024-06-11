Render Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $290.28 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $8.39 or 0.00012406 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and approximately $290.28 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,073,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,646,672 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

