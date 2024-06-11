Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.64. Replimune Group shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 70,140 shares traded.

Specifically, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,598 shares of company stock valued at $712,516. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Replimune Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

