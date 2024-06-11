Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO):

6/3/2024 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/30/2024 – Sunstone Hotel Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/28/2024 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

5/24/2024 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/16/2024 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2024 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/7/2024 – Sunstone Hotel Investors was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

SHO opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 183,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

