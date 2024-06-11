ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 1,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ResMed Trading Down 0.7 %

RMD traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,151. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

