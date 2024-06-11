Reviewing Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Barnwell Industries -13.29% -18.20% -9.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and Barnwell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dividends

Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Barnwell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Barnwell Industries pays out -3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Barnwell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong and China Gas $7.28 billion N/A $788.99 million N/A N/A Barnwell Industries $25.27 million 1.02 -$960,000.00 ($0.33) -7.76

Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hong Kong and China Gas beats Barnwell Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities. The company develops new energy projects that are low in emissions and pollution, which includes clean coal chemical business, liquefaction of methane, etc., as well as supplies town gas. It also provides network connectivity, data center, and ICT services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction services. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply, and domestic sewage and industrial wastewater treatment activities. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; as well as engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

