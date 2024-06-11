Reviewing Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Investar and Suncrest Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 2 0 2.67 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investar presently has a consensus target price of $16.08, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

50.2% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Investar has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investar and Suncrest Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $79.81 million 1.88 $16.68 million $1.79 8.53 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

Suncrest Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Investar. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 12.02% 8.17% 0.65% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Investar beats Suncrest Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate loans, such as second mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers treasury management products, including remote deposit capture, lockbox payment processing, virtual vault, positive pay, ACH origination, wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines, electronic statements, interactive teller machines, online account opening, and mobile wallet payment services. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

