Rip Road Capital Partners LP Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,019 shares during the period. PROG comprises about 10.8% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned 0.72% of PROG worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 1,800.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 28,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PRG traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. 42,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,709. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PROG’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

