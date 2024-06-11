Rip Road Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000. Chewy makes up about 5.5% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chewy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHWY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,242. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287,195. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

