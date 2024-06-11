Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Stock Price Down 3%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 40,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 52,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Riverside Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

