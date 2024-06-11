RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RLJ. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 780,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $1,025,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 327.4% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 93,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

