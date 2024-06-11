RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 1,566 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 0.9% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $28,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,519,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,407,000 after buying an additional 1,567,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.19. 1,221,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,862. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 136,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,409 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

