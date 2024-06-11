RMB Capital Management LLC Has $19.23 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Repligen worth $19,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,075,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 458,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 345,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.14. The company had a trading volume of 454,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,478. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.27. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

