RMB Capital Management LLC Has $22.89 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $22,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.17. The company had a trading volume of 112,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $171.30 and a 12 month high of $286.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,166 shares of company stock worth $6,890,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

