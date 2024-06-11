RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 998 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $181.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,745. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

