RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for about 1.2% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of STERIS worth $40,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Shares of STE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.80. 332,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

