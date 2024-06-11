Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord accounts for about 2.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.40% of Regal Rexnord worth $137,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.69. 340,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,878. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.26.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.