Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 59,524 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $35,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,620,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 97.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $8.61 on Monday, hitting $264.81. 451,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.04. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $303.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

