Robeco Schweiz AG Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,415,000 after acquiring an additional 90,025 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 705,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 66,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trex

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of Trex stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.40. 11,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,553. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.84.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

