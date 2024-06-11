Robeco Schweiz AG Has $59.51 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 605,487 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $59,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

