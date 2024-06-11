Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor makes up about 1.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $105,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.45. 2,150,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

