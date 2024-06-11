Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.20% of ANSYS worth $64,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $323.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day moving average of $329.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

