Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,243 shares during the quarter. AECOM accounts for 1.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.58% of AECOM worth $72,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,060,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,088,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after purchasing an additional 374,250 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AECOM by 868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 128,728 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AECOM by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100,875 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $85.76. 590,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.12. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -952.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

