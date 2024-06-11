Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13,094.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,405 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,853,000 after purchasing an additional 957,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,620,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $537,429,000 after purchasing an additional 870,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,003. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.