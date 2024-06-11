Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 50,000 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.37% of Owens Corning worth $48,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $1,791,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.33. 571,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day moving average is $157.70. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,885 shares of company stock worth $2,940,053. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

