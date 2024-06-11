Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PWSC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.52.

PWSC opened at $22.35 on Friday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.06.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,814,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,629,490.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $57,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 338,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,109.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,629,490.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,103 shares of company stock worth $7,499,454 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter worth about $639,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PowerSchool by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in PowerSchool by 77.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

