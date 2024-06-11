Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $56.95 and last traded at $57.25. Approximately 517,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,104,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.88.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,774 shares of company stock worth $673,993. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $55,182,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

