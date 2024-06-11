Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

