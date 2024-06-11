Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.500–0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$197.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.9 million. Rubrik also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -2.350–2.250 EPS.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,562. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

