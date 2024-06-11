Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.22

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 36645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RYI shares. StockNews.com cut Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ryerson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In related news, Director Karen Marie Leggio bought 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,984.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryerson news, Director Karen Marie Leggio acquired 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

