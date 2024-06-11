Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11,548.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,433,000 after buying an additional 697,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $57,580,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,809,000 after purchasing an additional 216,137 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $100.02. 711,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

